LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes Battling for Elite DL Prospect
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains a priority prospect for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has blossomed into a critical target for multiple heavy-hitters ahead of his senior campaign.
That includes Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program getting Geralds down to Baton Rouge for a spring visit in March.
Now, after beginning to assess the contenders in his recruitment, Geralds has locked in four official visits for the summer
LSU, Ohio State Ole Miss and Oregon will receive multi-day stays from the 6-foot-1, 275-pounder this summer as his process ramps up in June.
Geralds, one of the top prospects in the Peach State, will have a slew of options to choose from, but the Tigers remain heavily in the mix for his services.
He'll hit the road to Baton Rouge this weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers to begin his official visit process.
From there, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at Geralds where he'll make his way to Oxford for an official visit to the Magnolia State.
Following trips to LSU and Ole Miss, Geralds will visit the Oregon Ducks [June 13] and Ohio State Buckeyes [June 20].
Kelly and Co. continue a busy stretch this offseason with a handful of priority targets making their way to Baton Rouge for visits.
Meet a Priority Target: IOL Drew Evers
Flower Mound (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Drew Evers has locked in his final six schools with Kelly and the LSU Tigers making the cut.
Evers, a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in America, is in the midst of a critical stretch in his recruitment with a slew of schools battling for his services.
That includes the Bayou Bengals with the program in Baton Rouge beginning to make noise in his process.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder out of the Lone Star State is now down to six schools as he begins his official visit process this weekend.
Evers will be at LSU this weekend, but there is stiff competition among multiple schools competing for the highly touted-offensive lineman.
“Visits will be massive for my recruitment and decision,” he told On3 Sports. “That general feeling is so important and you have to be there to get there. Talking to coaches, being around players and things like that will be massive for me.”
It'll be a race between the LSU Tigers, SMU Mustangs, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners and Penn State Nittany Lions.
