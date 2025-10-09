LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners Among Finalists for Elite Prospect
McKinney (Tex.) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers among his finalists.
Mayo, the No. 15 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from programs across America as his rise on the prep scene continues.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as of late.
With an offer sheet that flaunts programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services, Mayo has now trimmed his list to 10 schools after evaluating the contenders in his process.
The four-star cornerback is down to the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Kelly and Co. continue chipping away at the Lone Star State prospect with secondary coach Corey Raymon once again putting on his recruiting cap.
We've seen Raymond be successful on the recruiting scene when it comes to branching outside of Louisiana ever since making his return to the Bayou State on Brian Kelly's staff.
During the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond went into Florida and stole DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, from the likes of Miami and Florida. The youngster is now in Baton Rouge making an instant impact as a true freshman.
In the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, he has Havon Finney, a Top-10 cornerback in the nation pledged where he's set to put pen to paper with LSU during the Early Signing Period.
Now, Raymond has his sights set on multiple elite cornerbacks across America in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Mayo piquing his interest.
Raymond is beginning to carve out a Big Board in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Mayo alongside multiple talented weapons where one will be in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit.
The Visitor to Know: Joshua Dobson
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists last week with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
