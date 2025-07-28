LSU Football, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns Recruiting No. 1 Wideout in Louisiana
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has emerged as one of the top prospects in Louisiana following a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024.
Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the Bayou State, dominated the prep scene last fall where he piqued the interest of multiple powerhouse programs.
Now, after carrying his momentum into the offseason, Royal has become one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, and Florida State Seminoles, among others.
It's a strong double-digit scholarship list for the New Orleans (La.) native with the "Who's Who" of college football in hot pursuit.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain heavy-hitters in this one with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton developing a relationship with Royal early.
The top-ranked receiver in Louisiana has taken multiple unofficial visits to Baton Rouge this offseason with the chance to get face-to-face meetings with the LSU staff.
Now, as Royal prepares for his junior campaign, he's begun identifying contenders in his recruitment process.
LSU and Florida have emerged as schools to know in his recruitment, but the Texas Longhorns are in the mix, Royal revealed via social media in July.
LSU, Florida and Texas are early threats for the coveted Bayou State wideout, but there's now a new school that has entered the race.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks extended a scholarship to Royal in July with the Big Ten program beginning to make its presence felt.
Royal is the No. 2 rated wideout in America and a Top-15 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was an All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, the Bayou Bengals will have their work cut out for them to keep the elite wideout home for his college career.
