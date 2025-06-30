LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien remains one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.
The Louisiana native has quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt in his process.
A 6-foot-3, 265-pound rising-junior with tremendous versatility, it's no secret why the LSU Tigers are heavily involved in Simien's process.
“It was great,” Simien told On3 Sports following the most recent trip to Baton Rouge. “Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.”
With multiple SEC, Big Ten and ACC schools in the mix, where do the Tigers stand in the pursuit of one of Louisiana's top prospects in the 2027 cycle?
Over the weekend, LSU received a prediction to land Simien in next year's cycle, according to On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
LSU continues pushing the right buttons with the Bayou Bengals now trending for the highly-touted Louisiana native with the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M and others intensifying their pursuit.
Louisiana is home to multiple top prospcets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kelly and Co. looking to build a wall around the state once again.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.