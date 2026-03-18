LSU Football Pursuing Flip of No. 1 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival

Los Angeles (Calif.) IMG Academy five-star quarterback Jayden Wade continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment despite announcing a commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs last fall.

Wade checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his services this offseason - including Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it's Kirby Smart's Georgia program that holds the verbal commitment as it stands with the environment in Athens piquing his interest.

“What stood out the most to me with Georgia is coach Kirby (Smart),” he told Rivals. “Georgia is a big cultural type of program and they always bring people in and they’re hardworking and everybody is on the same page and everybody wants to be great.

"When you’re around people that want to be great, that makes you want to be great and it spreads around to everybody."

But the verbal pledge isn't slowing down other SEC programs from intensifying their pursuits with Rivals recently reporting the LSU Tigers are battling in his recruitment.

Tennessee and LSU are making a push for 2028 No. 1 overall recruit Jayden Wade, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



The QB is committed to Georgia.



Read: https://t.co/W0qgwkXVyb pic.twitter.com/zJ8PsHFnSL — Rivals (@Rivals) February 20, 2026

CFB-HQ On SI doubled down on the Tigers' pursuit: "LSU is also emerging as a major player under Lane Kiffin. The Tigers have been aggressive in their pursuit, with Kiffin leveraging his reputation as a quarterback developer to entice the five-star prospect.

"Tennessee, Florida, and Texas have also remained in contact, creating a multi-state recruiting war for the California native.

Wade’s is coming off of a dominant sophomore campaign at IMG Academy as national powers fight for his pledge.

He threw for 1,383 yards and 20 touchdowns with only two interceptions while adding 243 yards and three scores on the ground across his second year on the prep scene.

Now, all eyes are on Wade's recruitment with the LSU Tigers looking to make their presence felt amid a pivotal stretch this offseason.

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