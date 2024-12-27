LSU Football Pursuing Pair of Coveted Offensive Line Transfers in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to lose four starters on the offensive line from the 2024 season with Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier set to depart for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Campbell and Jones will be forgoing their final season of eligibility while both Dellinger and Frazier have wrapped up their senior campaigns in Baton Rouge.
Now, offensive line coach Brad Davis is preparing for a new era in Death Valley with the next wave of talented pieces preparing to step up in 2025.
The Tigers have several youngsters ready to be thrown in the fire next season, but adding proven veterans with experience will be key.
LSU has already added Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal, to the transfer class.
Who else is on the Bayou Bengals' radar? Which transfers has the program hosted for visits to Baton Rouge?
The Offensive Line Big Board:
The Signee: Braelin Moore
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore last weekend, he revealed via social media.
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
Now, LSU adds a proven, veteran piece to the trenches that will look to come in and earn staring duties at the center position on day one. He became commitment No. 13 via the NCAA Transfer Portal for LSU to this point.
The Recent Visitor: Washington State's Fa'alili Fa'amoe
Last week, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the LSU Tigers were set to host Washington State transfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe for a visit to Baton Rouge in the coming days. He then arrived for a visit to check in with the Tigers before the week ended.
Fa'amoe is the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the staff looking to make another splash here.
We've seen the program be successful with transfers that have visited campus to this point. Will Fa'amoe be the next in line? Time will tell, but so far, he's wrapped up a pair of visits with Nebraska and LSU.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder just completed up his redshirt-junior campaign with the Cougars where he will now look for a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
The Name to Know: Northwestern's Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson is a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal market this month after a dominant tenure with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs already expressing interest.
That includes offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff.
LSU, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others, have reached out to the coveted lineman, according to multiple reports. 247Sports reported LSU's interest first.
LSU will need depth in the trenches next season after losing star tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tigers will lose four starters in total on the offensive line with Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with Jones while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
LSU has been heavily involved in Thompson's portal process alongside Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. He's now fresh off of recent visits to Knoxville and Baton Rouge where he checked in with both programs for multi-day stays.
There is yet to be a timeline in place for Thompson when it comes to shutting things down, but it appeared earlier this week the Tennessee Volunteers were trending for the coveted offensive lineman.
A Michigan native, all signs pointed towards the Wolverines being a team to beat, but LSU and Tennessee quickly became a pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment.
Now, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports has logged a prediction for Thompson to join the Volunteers for the 2025 season, which will be his final year of college ball.
It'll be interesting to follow Thompson's process down the stretch. LSU has been successful with transfers they have hosted for officials, and with Thompson checking in with the Tigers last week, he'll be a player to keep tabs on. Look for LSU to remain extremely active here.
All eyes remain on LSU making moves at both the safety position and at offensive line over the next few weeks. Thompson is a priority target as it currently stands in the Transfer Portal up front.
