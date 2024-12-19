LSU Football Pursuing Pair of Prized Offensive Line Transfers in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 2 Transfer Portal Class in America with near double-digit additions to this point.
The program holds commitments from a pair of Top-10 wide receivers, the No. 2 rated cornerback and several other priority transfers as they continue recontructing the roster.
After adding bodies to several positions groups that were in need of more talent, LSU continues its pursuit of rebuilding the trenches.
The Tigers will lose four starters from the 2024 season on the offensive line. Are there reinforcements on the way?
Three Offensive Line Targets to Know:
The New Target: Washington State's Fa'alili Fa'amoe
On Wednesday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the LSU Tigers will host Washington State transfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe for a visit to Baton Rouge in the coming days.
Fa'amoe is the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the staff looking to make another splash here.
We've seen the program be successful with transfers that have visited campus to this point. Will Fa'amoe be the next in line? Time will tell, but so far, he's locked in a pair of visits with Nebraska and LSU set.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder just wrapped up his redshirt-junior campaign with the Cougars where he will now look for a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
LSU will look to turn up the heat as they prepare to add more bodies to the offensive line after losing four starters from the 2024 season in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier.
Interior Help: Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore
Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore remains a name LSU is linked to during his Transfer Portal process after visiting last weekend.
The No. 4 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal is a popular name on the market, but according to multiple reports, it appears a matter of when - not if - he commits to the LSU Tigers.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder who be a massive get for the program as the Tigers continue looking to rebuild the trenches.
Another Name to Keep Tabs On: Northwestern's Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson is a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal market this month after a dominant tenure with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs already expressing interest.
That includes offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff.
LSU, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others, have reached out to the coveted lineman, according to multiple reports. 247Sports reported LSU's interest first.
LSU will need depth in the trenches next season after losing star tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tigers will lose four starters in total on the offensive line with Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with Jones while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
LSU looks to be involved in Thompson's portal process alongside Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. He's fresh off of a visit to Knoxville where he checked in with the Volunteers.
