LSU Football Pushing for Four-Star Arkansas Razorbacks Linebacker Commit
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush revealed a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks in July after a rigorous recruitment process down the stretch.
Bush, the top-ranked linebacker in Alabama, chose the Razorbacks over Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers on "Decision Day" with the program missing out on a top target.
But the Bayou Bengals aren't giving up on the coveted defensive weapon with both parties remaining in contact heading into the fall.
According to Rivals, LSU and Mississippi State have kept in touch with the touted linebacker despite a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
Now, according to a source, Bush is expected to be in town for the LSU Tigers versus Florida Gators matchup on Sept. 13 where the program will once again look to roll out the red carpet.
Bush has remained a top target for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker at the linebacker position where the program continues keeping a foot on the gas.
LSU will return to action this Saturday night in Week 2 for the home opener against Louisiana Tech prior to a Week 3 SEC showdown against Florida in Death Valley on Sept. 13.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
