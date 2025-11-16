LSU Football Pushing Right Buttons for Former Texas Longhorns Commit, Top Prospect
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene after backing off of a commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
Berymon, a Top-10 recruit in the Bayou State, has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers in 2024 with the program turning up the heat for the coveted defensive lineman.
But fast forward to the spring and Berymon began trending elsewhere with the Louisiana native exploring other options as interest between both parties shifted.
Berymon revealed a commitment to the Texas Longhorns, but just months later, elected to reopen his recruitment with the four-star now exploring his options.
The LSU Tigers are among the schools piquing his interest where Berymon is fresh off of an unofficial visit to campus this weekend for the Arkansas Razorbacks matchup.
Along with LSU, the Ole Miss Rebels are in on the action where Lane Kiffin and Co. recently hosted him for a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
LSU is pushing the right buttons here as the Early Signing Period in December nears, but there remains work to be done to seal the deal.
The coaching staff in Baton Rouge is also eyeing another Louisiana talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after offering a wide receiver committed to an SEC rival on Saturday.
The Wide Receiver Target: Brayden Allen
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with interim head coach Frank Wilson and the LSU Tigers.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 1 after flipping his pledge away from the Tulane Green Wave as his recruitment exploded.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had remained loyal to a Tulane Green Wave, but after multiple SEC programs extended offers, he made the move to reopen his process with the Oklahoma Sooners swooping in to make the flip happen.
“My host was Elijah Thomas and that was pretty cool. We hung out for a while after the game and with the team,” Allen told Rivals.
“Their message was really just that I belong there in that environment and that I can go there and ball out but also come out a better man.”
Allen is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2024 where he logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns as he emerged as a national recruit.
But the LSU Tigers are coming in with force after extending an offer to the talented in-state wide receiver on Saturday.
LSU holds a pair of wide receiver commits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program eyeing a third down the stretch with the Early Signing Period less than one month away: Destrehan (La.) four-star Jabari Mack and Bossier City (La.) four-star Kenny Darby.
