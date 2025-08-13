LSU Football 'Pushing to Flip' a Texas A&M Running Back Commit, Elite Texas Prospect
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have dominated the recruiting trail this offseason with the program adding multiple pieces to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
After hosting double-digit official visitors across May and June, the Bayou Bengals carried their momentum into July with the program securing a myriad of new commitments.
From the No. 1 athlete in America [Lamar Brown] to a top-five EDGE [Trenton Henderson], Kelly and Co. hit a new gear on the recruiting scene.
Now, heading into the fall with game day visits near, there's significant momentum for the LSU Tigers while holding a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle.
But there remains work to be done for the program in Baton Rouge - specifically at the running back position.
LSU is yet to land a verbal commitment from a running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program's lone target - KJ Edwards - pledging to the hometown Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, the Tigers are intensifying their pursuit with the Lone Star State running back on flp watch.
The Buzz: LSU Battling for the No. 2 RB
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards revealed a commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies this offseason after going public with a decision.
Edwards, the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, chose the Aggies over the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns, among several others, down the stretch in his process.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado this summer with each program getting him in for multi-day stays.
But the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle wasted no time after committing to the hometown Texas A&M Aggies.
“There is no telling where A&M can go under Coach Elko,” Edwards told On3 Sports in March. “They improved a lot this season.
"My connection with coach Troop (Trooper Taylor) is strong too. Both of them reach out to me and my family which is a big deal.”
But the LSU Tigers remain a program swinging for the fences in Edwards' process despite revealing a commitment to Texas A&M this summer.
According to multiple reports, Edwards has lined up a return trip to Baton Rouge this fall where he will check in with the LSU Tigers.
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
Now, all eyes are on Edwards as the program attempts to flip him away from the Texas A&M Aggies.
