LSU Football Pushing to Flip 'Most Dynamic' Wide Receiver in America, Texas Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after surging up the rankings as the No. 1 rated pass-catcher in America.

The Louisiana native has blossomed into one of the most coveted prospects in the country after back-to-back impressive seasons in the Bayou State against Louisiana's top competition.

As a sophomore in 2024, Easton was named a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection after he compiled more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for his prep squad - also locking in double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and the top-ranked wideout wrapped up the season with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns - showcasing his track speed after also finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds.

But LSU is navigating an uphill climb in this one with the Texas Longhorns currently holding a verbal commitment after Royal pledged to the program last November.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

Despite a commitment to Texas, the LSU Tigers remain in contention with a pair of visits locked in for this offseason - including an official visit in the coming months.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me.

"The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

Now, as the No. 1 wideout in America navigates a pivotal offseason in his process, Royal has been labeled the "most dynamic pass-catcher" in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, according to Rivals.

The Evaluation: Easton Royal Edition

"The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield.

"Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs.

"One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick."

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