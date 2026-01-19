LSU Football Pushing to Flip No. 1 WR in America Committed to Texas Longhorns

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in November, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers from keeping a foot on the gas in pursuit.

Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, has taken the Bayou State by storm across his prep career with schools from coast-to-coast entering the race in his recruitment.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

For the LSU Tigers, the program has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but others are also intensifying their pursuits.

“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.

“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”

But it's now set to be an uphill climb for the LSU Tigers to sign the No. 1 wide receiver in America next December after verbally committing to Texas last fall.

It's a significant development in Royal's process with the top-ranked wideout continuing to shine on the prep scene, but LSU isn't slowing down. The program remains in pursuit with Kiffin's new staff checking in with Royal last weekend, according to multiple reports.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Royal continued his surge with schools across America entering the race - but it's the Texas Longhorns that now hold the commitment.

LSU landed the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana, Peyton Houston, as the first pledge in the 2027 Recruiting Class in September with the program looking to stack talent around him.

Now, it's full steam ahead on surrounding him with the right talent where Royal has emerged as the top wide receiver target for the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as the program eyes a flip.

