Predicting LSU Football's Next Transfer Portal Commitment Amid Historic Stretch

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a historic stretch on the recruiting trail with the program landing five commitments via the NCAA Transfer Portal across the last 24 hours.

The Bayou Bengals entered the week with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, according to 247Sports, but continue elevating the haul to new heights as the coaching staff stacks more talent.

LSU is closing in on adding 40-plus transfers through the free agent market with Kiffin and Co. reconstructing the roster from top to bottom after losing over 30 players to the portal.

Now, with LSU looking to continue the program's heater, which priority target could commit to the Tigers next?

A look into a pair of priority targets for the Bayou Bengals that could be trending LSU's way:

No. 1: LB TJ Dottery - Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery made his way to campus on Thursday for a visit with the LSU Tigers where the program quickly started gaining momentum in his process, sources told LSU Tigers On SI.

It's clear that once the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder locked in his LSU visit that Kiffin and Co. would begin picking up momentum where the program is now trending for the SEC defender. Could he be next? Dottery is one we're keeping a close eye on across the next 24 hours.

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) takes the field with his teammates before they play the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

No. 2: OL Aliou Bah - Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Aliou Bah has emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers where he took a visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday, according to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona.

Bah checks in as a Top-100 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of programs in pursuit of his services as Kiffin and Co. look to turn up the heat.

The 6-foot-6, 327-pound menace in the trenches started 23 straight games on the Maryland offensive line, which tied with the longest streak on the team.

Prior to starting his career at Georgia, he made his way to Maryland in 2024 where he was part of a Terrapins group that allowed just seven sacks in 2025, which ranked second in the Big Ten.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: