LSU Football Pushing to Flip Prized Arkansas Razorbacks Linebacker Commit
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush revealed a commitment to Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks in July after a hectic recruitment process down the stretch.
Bush, the No. 1 rated linebacker in Alabama, announced a verbal pledge to the Razorbacks over Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers on "Decision Day" with the program missing out on a top target.
But the Bayou Bengals haven't given up on the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender with the coaching staff keeping a foot on the gas for his services.
Bush was back in Baton Rouge (La.) on an unofficial visit for LSU's SEC opener against the Florida Gators with the program chipping away at the Arkansas pledge.
Now, fast forward to Sunday morning and the Razorbacks have officially fired head coach Sam Pittman with the move taking America by storm.
Arkansas is off to a 2-3 start to the season and are fresh off of being dominated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 5.
With Pittman out of the equation, programs will begin their pursuits of flipping prospects committed in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
For the LSU Tigers, it starts with Bush as they continue battling for the elite Alabama native.
The four-star linebacker has visited Baton Rouge on multiple occasions this year - including an official visit over the summer - with defensive coordinator Blake Baker intensifying his pursuit.
Now, with a coaching change taking place in Fayetteville, could the Bayou Bengals swoop in and flip the Arkansas commit? Time will tell on this one.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
