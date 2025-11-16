LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top Louisiana Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners Commit
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen made his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with interim head coach Frank Wilson and the LSU Tigers.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 1 after flipping his pledge away from the Tulane Green Wave as his recruitment exploded.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had remained loyal to a Tulane Green Wave, but after multiple SEC programs extended offers, he made the move to reopen his process with the Oklahoma Sooners swooping in to make the flip happen.
“My host was Elijah Thomas and that was pretty cool. We hung out for a while after the game and with the team,” Allen told Rivals.
“Their message was really just that I belong there in that environment and that I can go there and ball out but also come out a better man.”
Allen is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2024 where he logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns as he emerged as a national recruit.
Fast forward to his senior season this fall and his recruitment process took off with Southeastern Conference programs extending scholarships left and right to the Bayou State native.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers making a significant push for Allen after he took a visit to campus on Saturday - ultimately receiving an offer from interim coach Frank Wilson and the coaching staff.
LSU holds a pair of wide receiver commits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program eyeing a third down the stretch with the Early Signing Period less than one month away: Destrehan (La.) four-star Jabari Mack and Bossier City (La.) four-star Kenny Darby.
The No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Mack, recently shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the LSU Tigers while being committed since March.
As the Early Signing Period in December inches closer, the LSU Tigers are looking to add a third wide receiver to the 2026 Recruiting Class with Allen emerging as the top priority.
Now, an official offer is on the table for the Oklahoma Sooners pledge after soaking in the scenes of Death Valley on Saturday for the Tigers' win over Arkansas.
