LSU Football Quarterback Commit, Top Louisiana Prospect Shines in Friday Night Win
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston on Monday after the Louisiana native went public with a decision.
Houston, the No. 8 rated signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, became the first pledge in the class for the Bayou Bengals with the program locking him in.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffed the stat sheet night in and night out last fall where he earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, he's off to a hot start once again during his junior campaign with Houston dominating the prep scene on Friday night in the Bayou State.
After pledging to the Tigers on Monday, Houston took the field just days after in his first game as an LSU commit where he logged 569 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
The No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana passed for 344 yards while tacking on an additional 225 rushing yards on Friday night.
Houston is coming off of a historic 2024 campaign as a sophomore for his prep squad after completing 310/443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 contest against Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Now, as Houston continues his junior campaign, the coveted LSU pledge is off to an electrifying start after logging over 500 total yards of offense and five scores on Friday night in a win.
