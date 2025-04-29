LSU Football Quarterback Target Reveals Commitment Date, Final Four Schools
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor will reveal a commitment to the school of his choice this week with decision day inching closer.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of schools prior to his junior campaign in Illinois.
Taylor has revealed his finalists with the LSU Tigers joining Texas A&M, Illinois and Nebraska as the last four schools in contention.
Following multiple successful trips to Baton Rouge, the program has his attention with Brian Kelly and Co. making the cut.
"The very first time I visited LSU, I absolutely fell in love with the campus and culture," Taylor wrote in a social media post.
Taylor has developed a relationship with LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan across the last few months.
Sloan has officially offered only four signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Taylor being one of them.
"We just got to continue to recruit to the best of our ability with our relationships, talking about LSU, talking about Coach Kelly's program, talking about the tradition of this place. And that's why you continually see excellent players committing to LSU," Sloan said of the program's recruiting process.
"The staff that we have is fabulous, right? And they come here and they feel that. They're excited about the development and that they're going to get within this program. That's what we continue to focus on."
Taylor has been to Baton Rouge on multiple occasions to soak in the scenes of Death Valley with the program ultimately making an impact in his recruitment, which then set the stage for a return last month for a critical trip.
Taylor has also checked in with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (March 18), Illinois Illini (March 24), Michigan Wolverines (March 25), Nebraska Cornhuskers (March 27) and Texas A&M Aggies (March 29) this spring.
He's eyeing a summer commitment in order to knock the process out of the way before what many expect to be a standout junior campaign.
Taylor will now commit to the program of his choice on May 1st with LSU, Texas A&M, Illinois and Nebraska in the mix for his services.
