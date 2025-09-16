LSU Football Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Five-Star Pledge Named No. 1 Prospect
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown in July after going public with a decision.
Brown, the No. 1 rated two-way recruit in America, pledged to the hometown program over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder committed to the LSU Tigers as a consensus Top-10 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with his elite traits on full display across his time on the prep scene.
Rivals' Charles Power recently revealed a new scouting report where's he's labeled Brown as the "Travis Hunter of linemen" due to his ability to play both sides in the trenches.
"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward," Power said.
"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."
Now, Brown is seeing his recruiting ranking surge once again where he is now listed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Louisiana native is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' Recruiting Class with the program keeping the Baton Rouge product home for his college career.
“Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals about his decision.
“To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays … it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.”
Brown has been open about his commitment decision. The Texas A&M Aggies were surging in hs recruitment, but the opportunity to suit up in Tiger Stadium was one the five-star couldn't pass up.
LSU rolled out the red carpet time and time again with recruiting guru Frank Wilson working his magic in order to land Brown's services.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Now, there's a new No. 1 overall prospect in America with the LSU pledge coming in as the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 Cycle.
