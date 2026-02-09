LSU Football 'Relentless' in Pursuit of Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have worked tirelessly on the recruiting trail this offseason after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America last month.

Once the portal window opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. hit the ground running with the program landing the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 EDGE in this year's cycle.

But there is now a focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge entering the mix for multiple blue-chippers on the high school scene.

Kiffin and Co. traveled across America in January to visit with priority prospects, but the coaching staff also hosted a myriad of elite recruits - none more important than the No. 1 cornerback in America, Joshua Dobson.

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback visited Baton Rouge last month with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet across the three-day stay.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

“LSU also feels great about its chances at landing cornerback Joshua Dobson,” according to 247Sports. “I couldn’t agree more. The Tigers have been relentless in their pursuit of the 6-1, 175-pounder, who 247Sports slots as the No. 2 cornerback in the country and No. 12 overall player in the nation.

"Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, and others are all in play, but the Tigers expect Dobson to eventually land in Baton Rouge.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders.

But it's Kiffin and Co. that are separating from the pack here after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

Now, the predictions are rolling in.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction last week for the LSU Tigers to win out for Dobson's services and earn his commitment.

As the No. 1 cornerback in America continues evaluating contenders, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as a likely landing spot, according to multiple reports.

