LSU Football Revealed as Top Contender for No. 2 RB in Louisiana Amid Major Offseason

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles has narrowed his focus to six schools this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the Bayou State standout.

Miles checks in as the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana with the hometown program emerging as a serious threat in his recruitment amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged as the group to watch amid Kiffin's strong pursuit.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit - hosting him on multiple occasions.

Now, the LSU Tigers are finalists for the dynamic offensive threat alongside five other programs, he revealed via social media on Thursday evening.

NEWS: Class of 2027 RB Jayden Miles is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 210 RB from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the No. 2 RB in Louisiana (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/hSqKvSjRIG pic.twitter.com/AC6E7XKHmS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 19, 2026

Miles is down to the LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Ohio State Buckeyes as he works through his recruitment this offseason.

But Kiffin and Co. have emerged as the team to know in his recruitment with the predictions rolling in after Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logged his pick for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out for Miles' commitment.

LSU continues turning up the heat for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of Louisiana recruits beginning to trend to Baton Rouge - along with Miles - as Kiffin prioritizes the Bayou State.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

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