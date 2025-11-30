LSU Football's Top Commit Shuts Down Recruitment Amid Lane Kiffin's Decision
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson has shut down his recruitment and will sign with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. Rivals first reported the update on Anderson.
Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a pledge to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024, but programs remained in contact amid a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder earned 5A All-State honors in 2024 after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.
Now, as he navigates a strong senior season for his prep squad, Anderson has the attention of evaluators across the country.
The LSU commit has now been elevated to five-star status, according to Rivals, where he comes in as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.
"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."
Despite significant interest from the Texas Longhorns down the stretch in his recruitment - and a visit to Texas last weekend - Anderson is locked in with the LSU Tigers.
The Early Signing Period kicks off on Wednesday where Anderson will sign with the LSU Tigers on the first day of the period, according to Rivals.
It's a massive development in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class with the Tigers landing the No. 1 defensive lineman in America.
Along with Anderson in the mix, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown has also shut things down, he told Rivals.
“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge," Brown said to Rivals.
Brown is in line to sign with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday as Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge look to lock down the current class.
