LSU Football Secures Commitment From Coveted ACC Transfer Tight End Malachi Thomas

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have signed Pitt tight end Malachi Thomas after taking a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend, according to On3 Sports.

Thomas signed with the Panthers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect and a Top-100 tight end in America, but made the move to hit the Transfer Portal after his sophomore campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he hauled in 13 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns where he now adds to the tight end room alongside Trey'Dez Green in 2026.

Thomas will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, according to On3 Sports, and is the third Transfer Portal commitment for Kiffin and Co. as the program begins gaining momentum on the recruiting trail.

LSU landed landed a commitment from Utah running back Raycine Guillory on Monday morning after he made things official with the program after checking in with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals.

Guillory has signed the necessary paperwork to join LSU's 2026 roster after departing the Utah Utes following one season with the program.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder is a former Top-100 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he chose Utah over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Grorgia Bulldogs, among others.

Now, after taking a traditional redshirt year at Utah, Guillory will make his way to Baton Rouge where the previous relationship with Kiffin and running backs coach Kevin Smith paved the way for the program to secure his services.

Along with Thomas and Guillory, LSU has also added to the wide receiver room with Hawaii pass-catcher Jackson Harris making things official with the program on Sunday as the first signee.

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin and Co. remain active in the Transfer Portal market with Harris coming in as the first commitment with more wide receivers on the program's radar.

