LSU Football Set to Host Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks Defensive Back Target
Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain three-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey continues his rise as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle heading into his junior campaign.
The Alabama native has emerged as a Top-10 safety in his home-state with a myriad of programs getting in on his recruitment early.
That includes the LSU Tigers with Brian Kelly and Co. extending an offer to the talented safety in April.
But the Bayou Bengals will face significant competition in this one with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators firmly cementing themselves as contenders.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has a double-digit scholarship list with schools across America getting in on the action early as he gears up for his junior season.
Now, in the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment, Aparicio-Bailey has locked in multiple unofficial visits.
He will unofficially visit the Georgia Bulldogs [June 1], Florida Gators [June 3], South Carolina Gamecocks [June 5], Clemson Tigers [June 6], Tennessee Volunteers [June 7], Oregon Ducks [June 9], Auburn Tigers [June 12] and LSU Tigers [June 20].
It's an impressive visit list with multiple powerhouse programs preparing to battle it out for the fast-rising prospect.
"If you watch the tape, it would definitely be my open-field tackling and my tackling. I'm very confident in that, but if you came to one of my practices, you would see my versatility," Bailey told 247Sports.
"I think that's what big-team coaches love about me. I can play anywhere. I can play corner. I can play boundary corner. I can play safety. I can play nickel. I can play anything. I feel my change of direction is good, and my ball skills are amazing."
Aparicio-Bailey comes in as the No. 10 prospect in Alabama as he begins navigating a pivotal stretch in his recruitment and evaluating his contenders.
LSU is beginning to make its presence felt in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a pair of Louisiana prospects climbing up the rankings into the Top-15.
The 2027 Targets: LSU in the Mix
Meet the Newest Five-Star: Zyron Forstall
New Orleans (La.) Jesuit High School EDGE Zyron Forstall continues his meteoric rise up the rankings this offseason with the LSU Tigers in the mix.
Forstall, the No. 3 overall rated recruit in the 2027 cycle, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign in the Bayou State for the Blue Jays.
Now, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, extending offers.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in the state in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move.
"Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on.
The Latest Louisiana Star Wideout: Easton Royal
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin four-star wide receiver Easton Royal is up next in the Bayou State as his rise continues this offseason.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers this offseason with the powerhouse programs entering the mix quickly.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. dished out an offer to the Bayou State star last Wednesday with the program set to turn up the heat as his process ramps up.
Royal is the No. 2 rated wideout in America and a Top-15 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.