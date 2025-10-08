LSU Football Set to Host No. 2 WR in Louisiana, Priority Ohio State Buckeyes Target
New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine wide receiver Miguel Whitley will be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, has emerged as a priority target for Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals as his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle continues.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder traveled across America this summer where he competed on the camp circuit at several SEC and Big Ten schools with offers galore coming in for the Louisiana native.
Whitley has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a Top-5 prospect in The Boot.
The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a program firmly in the mix with Brian Kelly's program piquing his interest after earning an offer this summer where he's set to return to campus on Saturday.
But LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton will have his work cut out for him in this one with Whitley quickly becoming as one of the top wideouts in America after earning a flurry of offers.
Whitley hit the road this summer for a camp with the Ohio State Buckeyes with the defending National Champions extending an offer to the prolific receiver.
According to the Rivals' "Recruiting Prediction Machine," Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are a team that's "trending" early for the Louisiana native.
One source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that LSU and Ohio State are two teams to monitor in Whitley's recruitment, but after only two seasons of prep ball, it's still early in his process with multiple programs on his radar.
The Tennessee Volunteers are also in the mix for Whitley after an unofficial visit this summer, he told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.
Whitley was a First-Team All-District selection in 2024 as a sophomore competing against the top talent in the state in the Catholic League.
The electrifying wideout is a critical component to the St. Augustine Purple Knights' one-two punch on offense with receiver Ray'Quan Williams also emerging as a name to know.
Now, he'll be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday with the program looking to roll out the carpet once again for the coveted wideout.
