LSU Football Set to Host Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns Safety Target for Visit
Cibolo (Tex.) Steele four-star safety Eli Johnson will make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Tiger Stadium.
Johnson, a Top-10 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen his recruitment explode as of late with a myriad of offers rolling in for the Lone Star State defensive back.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Florida State Seminoles, among others.
Johnson has taken multiple visits across the last handful of months with the LSU Tigers now set to get a crack at the highly-touted defensive back this weekend.
The four-star safety flaunts a lengthy frame with his physical attributes jumping off the page at 6-foot-3, but his ability to impact the game in various ways is what has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers' turn to roll out the red carpet and host the coveted defensive back where he's set to be accompanied by multiple top targets on LSU's board - including the No. 1 cornerback in America.
The Visitor to Know: Joshua Dobson
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday for the LSU Tigers' Week 7 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
But Dobson has now shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists last week with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.
The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Bayou Bengals looking to get back in the win column.
