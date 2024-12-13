LSU Football Set to Host Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Wide Receiver for Visit
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have hosted several NCAA Transfer Portal targets this week after bringing in priority prospects to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers brought in Jacksonville State safety Zechariah Poyser, Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz and Purdue defensive end Will Heldt, among others, with the program looking to reconstruct the roster for the 2025 season.
Now, with more visitors lined up to check in with Kelly and Co. in the coming days, there will be another name added to the list: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson.
On Thursday night, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz revealed that the SEC transfer wide receiver will take visits to both Texas A&M and LSU in the coming days.
There remained buzz that LSU was a frontrunner for Anderson's services alongside the Aggies, and with a pair of visits now set, it appears to remain the case.
Anderson is a premier wide receiver target in the NCAA Transfer Portal after coming in as a Top-10 overall transfer and the No. 4 wideout.
The redshirt-sophomore flashed in 2023 for the Sooners and has now quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this week.
He has not played in 2024 after battling the injury bug, but when healthy last season, Anderson recorded 31 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Anderson's 10 touchdowns as a freshman in 2023 broke an Oklahoma record for most touchdowns scored by a freshman in program history.
Now, he's back on the market with the LSU Tigers swinging for the fences in hopes of securing his services.
Anderson is one of two receivers LSU has begun gaining traction for in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
Another name that has stolen headlines is Kentucky wideout Barion Brown with the Bayou Bengals making a move in his recruitment.
The Name to Know: Kentucky's Barion Brown
The Top-10 transfer receiver has visited Baton Rouge with the program looking to win out for his services down the stretch.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
On Thursday evening, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Brown's services.
It'll be a push until the final buzzer, but it's clear the Bayou Bengals have come out the gate swinging for the coveted SEC transfer's services.
Now, with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business, the Tigers have begun gaining traction for a pair of prized wideouts with SEC experience in both Brown and Anderson.
