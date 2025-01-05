LSU Football Set to Host Prized ACC Transfer Defensive Back for a Visit
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff rermain in pursuit of additional bodies in the defensive backfield as the program navigates the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Tigers will have a myriad of newcomers set to battle it out for snaps at the cornerback position, but the safety room remains razor thin.
Kelly and Co. have filled positions of need defensively this offseason with edge rushers putting pen to paper along with a pair of cornerbacks and an SEC defensive lineman.
But the safety room is a spot that will need competition heading into spring camp in March with only Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears and Austin Ausberry expected to round out the unit.
LSU has been linked to Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott over the last few days with a new name now added to the "interest list" for the program: North Carolina State's Tamarcus Cooley.
A look into Cooley, when he's expected in town and his overall recruiting process:
The Visitor: North Carolina State's Tamarcus Cooley
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an immediate impact caliber player that will have a slew of schools in his ear. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety.
As just a redshirt-freshman in 2024, he shined for the Wolfpack. He will have multiple years of eligibility at his next stop.
LSU will bring him in for a visit where he is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Thursday, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Cooley will be a hot commodity in the portal market. He's set to visit Ole Miss and Kentucky as well this upcoming week as he navigates his portal process.
Another Visitor Expected: Auburn's Keionte Scott
LSU is set to host a transfer defensive back with SEC experience: Keionte Scott.
The Auburn transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Scott is listed as a cornerback, but is a versatile piece in the secondary where he can also play the nickel and safety slots.
LSU could use the Swiss Army Knife in multiple ways, but it will be a battle for his services. Scott has wrapped up a visit with the USC Trojans and is currently on a visit with Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.
He will head to LSU on Monday for his visit with the Tigers, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
