LSU Football Set to Visit No. 1 Quarterback in America, LSU Commit Bryce Underwood
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood revealed a commitment to the the LSU Tigers on Jan. 6 with the decision sending shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene.
The No. 1 player in America has remained locked in with Brian Kelly and Co., but as the Early Signing Period nears, Underwood's name has remained in headlines.
Despite being verbally committed to LSU, one program has become a factor in his recruitment over the last few weeks: The Michigan Wolverines.
Sherrone Moore and his staff are piecing together an impressive NIL package for the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class, but the Tigers remain aware of the dialogue between Underwood's camp and Michigan.
Now, LSU will check in with Underwood on Friday before an official visit next weekend to Baton Rouge.
Here's the latest on Underwood's recruitment:
LSU's Staff Checking In
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan will hop on a flight on Friday to check in with Underwood and his family for the five-star's playoff game on Friday night, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. Shea Dixon of On3 Sports first reported the in-person check in.
Sloan, who's taken the lead on Underwood's recruitment, will once again get face time with the top quarterback in America as the outside chatter continues growing.
It'll be the first of two visits Underwood will have with Sloan and the LSU staff with the No. 1 signal-caller is set to make his way to Baton Rouge next weekend for the LSU vs. Alabama showdown.
The Official Visit: LSU vs. Alabama Week
The contact between Underwood's camp and LSU hasn't wavered, and despite the outside noise, there's now been an official visit date locked in.
Underwood will arrive in Baton Rouge next weekend for an official visit where he will get a look at LSU versus Alabama on Nov. 9, a source confirmed. On3 Sports' Shea Dixon first reported the news.
The No. 1 player in America will make a return trip to Louisiana where he will soak in the scenes of Death Valley, talk things over with the coaching staff and more.
It's important to note that Underwood has not visited any other programs ever since he verbally committed to LSU in January. He's visited Baton Rouge on several occasions, but has not taken an official or unofficial trip elsewhere.
Now, despite Michigan continuing to make a push at the buzzer for Underwood, he's locked in a return trip to the Bayou State for a multi-day stay on LSU's campus.
Underwood will be accompanied by both his parents and other family members for the trip with the Tigers preparing to roll out the red carpet during the multi-day trip.
The "generational talent" has been dialed in with the LSU Tigers from the beginning of his recruitment with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan running point guard in this one.
Now, as we near crunch time until prospects can put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December, the Michigan Wolverine buzz has become a hot topic.
The Michigan Buzz:
Underwood, a Michigan native, has been heavily recruited by the Wolverines during his recruiting process over the last three-plus years.
A Michigan native, the Wolverines were always going to be a threat, but Underwood is yet to take a visit to Ann Arbor for an official or unofficial visit.
It's been clear through Underwood's actions that the five-star signal-caller is locked in with the Tigers, but it hasn't stopped Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore from reaching out to the quarterback to keep communication flowing.
On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong Chimes In:
"As head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan make their big push to the Early Signing Period, they currently sit on On3’s No. 12 ranked recruiting class. One prospect they’ve continued to have dialogue with is On3’s No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood. Committed to LSU, that’s a recruitment to monitor moving forward. I do believe the dialogue with the Wolverines is real. We’ll see how things continue to develop there. If Michigan were to land Underwood, I think that would open the eye of a few others before pens hit papers."
Moore and Co. remain in contact with Underwood and his camp down the stretch, but LSU has been aware of the communication. It hasn't caught the program by surprise despite national headlines stealing the spotlight.
The Wolverines reportedly pieced together an NIL package north of $5 million, but again, LSU has known the NIL efforts it would take to land the No. 1 prospect in America.
Underwood has been labeled as a "program-changing" prospect with the LSU Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for his services.
On Wednesday, Michigan's lone quarterback commitment in the 2025 cycle backed off his pledge, leaving the Wolverines without a signal-caller in the current class.
Expect the noise to ramp up surrounding Underwood, but LSU remains in a solid position as they prepare for face time with the top prospect both this weekend and next.
Sloan and Co. will arrive in Michigan on Friday for an in-person check in with Underwood before the No. 1 quarterback in America makes his way to Baton Rouge next weekend for an official visit.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.