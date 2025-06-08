LSU Football Target, Four-Star Louisiana Defensive Lineman Commits to SEC Rival
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene as one of Louisiana's top prospects.
Berymon, a Top-10 recruit in the Bayou State, has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels and Purdue Boilermakers.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder emerged as a priority target for the LSU Tigers in 2024 with the program turning up the heat.
But fast forward to the spring and Berymon began trending elsewhere with the Louisiana native exploring other options as interest between both parties shifted.
Now, after a rigorous recruiting process, the talented defensive lineman has made his move after going public with a decision on Saturday.
Berymon officially committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns after revealing his pledge via social media.
The Top-200 prospect in America will head to the Lone Star State for his playing career at the next level after pledging to the SEC program.
The Purdue Boilermakers were heavily in the mix for Berymon's services prior to the Longhorns winning out on Saturday night.
For the LSU Tigers, the program currently holds a commitment from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson.
The New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star is one of the top pledges in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Cycle after going public with a decision last summer.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024.
Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 335-pounder, comes in as a Top-30 prospect in America where he's preparing for what has the makings of being a special senior campaign in 2025.
