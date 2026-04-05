LSU Football, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs Among Top Schools for No. 1 OT

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews has narrowed his focus to four schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the elite offensive prospect.

Matthews checks in as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder out of the Sunshine State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.

Matthews, an athlete "top-notch physical and athletic tools" amid a meteoric rise, has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.

"“High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-6 and around 280 pounds with plus length before his junior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year," Rivals wrote.

"Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as a strong athlete in the combine setting. New to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 300 OT from Fort Lauderdale, FL is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the 2027 Rivals300⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/MGozxifYSS pic.twitter.com/ntJCljvZwx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2026

"A twitchy mover with outstanding movement skills. Already flashes an effortless kick slide despite playing offensive line for less than one year."

Matthews has now trimmed his list of schools to four with the LSU Tigers joining the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Georgia Bulldogs as the contenders heading into a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Kiffin and Co. have surged in Matthews' recruitment as of late with offensive line coach Eric Wolford putting a full-court press on the No. 1 prospect at his position.

The Miami Hurricanes are viewed as the leaders in his recruitment heading into official visits this summer:

“Coach (Alex) Mirabal, coach (Mario) Cristobal and they are right down the road," Matthews told Rivals of the Hurricanes.

Now, the LSU Tigers will look to gain momentum this offseason with Kiffin and Co. labeled finalists for the highly-touted prospect that's surged to the No. 1 offensive tackle in America.

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