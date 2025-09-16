LSU Football, Texas A&M and Ole Miss Pushing For Five-Star Auburn Tigers Pledge
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers from remaining in pursuit.
Mathews, the new No. 1 wideout in America, pledged to Auburn over the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, down the stretch of his process.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State has emerged as one of the top prospects in the nation after a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad.
Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to emerging as the No. 1 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The LSU Tigers battled until the buzzer for the highly-touted pass catcher where the program had momentum leading up to decision day.
But ultimately the Auburn program reeled in his commitment at the buzzer.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”
Mathews developed rapport with the coaching staff as relationships ultimately paved the way for the wideout to go public with a commitment.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies remain in pursuit of the elite wide receiver as the programs intensify their pursuit of flipping the SEC commit.
The LSU program currently holds commitments from a pair of wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Class with Jabari Mack [No. 1 WR in Louisiana] and Kenny Darby [No. 2 WR in Louisiana] pledged.
Brian Kelly and Co. lost a commitment from the No. 2 wide receiver in America, Tristen Keys, after he flipped to the Tennessee Volunteers last month.
Now, all focus remains on flipping Mathews away from his Auburn pledge with the Bayou Bengals in pursuit of another receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
