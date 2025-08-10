LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Colorado Buffaloes Eyeing Massive Recruiting Runs
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across college football after landing a commitment from Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys in March.
The No. 1 wideout in America revealed a pledge to the purple and gold after an unofficial visit in the spring with the Bayou Bengals winning out.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Following a standout junior campaign, the Magnolia State wideout placed a focus on his recruitment process with LSU ultimately winning out.
With Keys in the 2026 Recruiting Class, the Tigers carried momentum into the rest of the offseason with commitments from the likes of Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall athlete in the nation, and Trenton Henderson, a Top-5 EDGE in the 2026 class.
LSU now holds a Top-10 Recruiting Class in America with 18 total commitments to this point as they gear up for a critical fall.
But the Bayou Bengals aren't the only ones that have been red-hot this summer.
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have become a force on the recruiting scene with the program sitting at No. 5 in the Team Rankings with 21 commitments.
Another program that could be in store for a big-time fall on the recruiting trail is Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
With Sanders back in the fold heading into the year, and a 2026 Recruiting Class that ranks No. 67 in the nation, all eyes will be on the upcoming season as the program looks to make moves.
The Buffaloes have proven in the past that they are capable of making splash moves in crunch time.
Now, it'll be intriguing to see how Sanders and Co. move this fall with only 11 high school pledges to this point.
The LSU Tigers have their sights set on the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with a decision date now penciled in. LSU and South Carolina are heavily involved in this one.
The Priority Target: Darius Gray
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray has locked in a commitment date for August 22 with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.
The nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman will choose between the Bayou Bengals, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder has emerged as one of the top available prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the five programs set to battle it out down the stretch of his process.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a frontrunner for the Virginia native, but Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks also remain heavy-hitters.
Gray took to social media this offseason to reveal an August 22 decision date with his five finalists remaining in contention.
What's the latest buzz on Gray? He caught up with Tennessee Volunteers On SI to discuss his five finalists.
The Two Frontrunners: LSU and South Carolina
LSU: “Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure. He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want," Gray said.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
South Carolina: “They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same," Gray said.
"You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
