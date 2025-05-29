LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators Named Finalists for Coveted DL
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy is down to three schools as he begins navigating a critical summer stretch in his recruitment.
McCoy, a Top-10 prospect in Mississippi, has received offers from the top programs in America across his prep career.
He's earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns, among others, during his process.
Now, the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder is down to three schools with a commitment date locked in for the summer.
McCoy is will choose between the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns on July 1st once he wraps up his official visit schedule.
He has an official visit set to the Florida Gators for this weekend and will also visit the Texas Longhorns this summer as well on June 13.
McCoy will wrap up his official visit process with a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 20 to see Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals.
A former LSU Tigers commitment, the program remains on the hunt for McCoy's services in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
On3 Sports Take on McCoy: "Physically gifted defensive lineman with a huge frame and plus athleticism as a high school underclassman. has measured in over 6-foot-6.5 and close to 250 pounds prior to his sophomore season.
"Owns plus length for the position with 34.25-inch arms. Registers as a top athlete, running a 4.89 second 40-yard dash at Student Sports' All-22 camp. Lines up as a big defensive end for his high school. Physical gifts are readily apparent on Friday nights.
"Flashes good speed and functional movement skills. Closes to make some impressive plays. Has upside as a run defender, using his big frame to body offensive linemen.
"Still early in his development. Likely not done growing and could see his frame maxing out at north of 300 pounds. Size and athleticism make him one of the early top defensive linemen in the 2026 cycle."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.