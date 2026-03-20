LSU Football, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners in Strong Position for Elite Prospect

Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff four-star offensive lineman Brian Swanson has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among the top programs fighting for his commitment this offseason.

Swanson checks in as a Top-20 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore extending his offers his way after emerging as a top prospect in the Lone Star State.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging for one of the top prospects in Texas as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Swanson is down to the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, SMU Mustangs, Arizona State Sun Devils, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oklahoma Sooners after trimming his list to eight schools on Friday morning.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Brian Swanson is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 305 OT is ranked as a Top 3 Offensive Tackle in Texas (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/hXfjyYURUq pic.twitter.com/vaPTTS4RZq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 20, 2026

Steve Sarkisian and Co. remain the frontrunners for Swanson's services with the Texas coaching staff building momentum for one of the Lone Star State's top prospects.

The Oklahoma Sooners have also piqued his interest where he has locked in an official visit to Norman for this offseason.

“Ever since they offered me, they’ve been on me heavy,” Swanson previously told Rivals of Oklahoma. “I like that about them, I like how Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh coaches, and the relationships I have with his assistants.”

The Texas Longhorns also have an official visit set for the weekend of June 12, but Kiffin and the LSU Tigers aren't shying away from competition here.

The Bayou Bengals are now finalists for one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as Kiffin and Co. prepare for a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail this offseason.

Courtesy of South Oak Cliff Football via Instagram.

"As we're here for a full year and we've been able to recruit the high school kids, especially in-state kids, to have the relationships there," Kiffin said of the recruiting plan at LSU.

"To make the high school class even better than what it was. Then as you look at the portal, to have our own players and really over the time since the portal's come about, basically where we've been able to keep the players that we want to stay. "

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: