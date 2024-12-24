LSU Football Transfer Target, Prized Offensive Lineman Trending Elsewhere
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 2 Transfer Portal Class in America with double-digit additions through two weeks.
The program has reeled in pledges from a pair of Top-10 wide receivers, the No. 2 rated cornerback and several other priority transfers as they continue reconstructing the roster.
After adding bodies to several positions groups that were in need of more talent, LSU continues its pursuit of rebuilding the trenches.
Kelly and Co. signed Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore over the weekend, but could there be other reinforcements heading to Baton Rouge?
The Signee: Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
The New Target: Washington State's Fa'alili Fa'amoe
Last week, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the LSU Tigers will host Washington State transfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe for a visit to Baton Rouge in the coming days. He arrived later in the week for his trip.
Fa'amoe is the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the staff looking to make another splash here.
We've seen the program be successful with transfers that have visited campus to this point. Will Fa'amoe be the next in line? Time will tell, but so far, he's wrapped up a pair of visits with Nebraska and LSU, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder just completed his redshirt-junior campaign with the Cougars where he will now look for a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
LSU will look to turn up the heat as they prepare to add more bodies to the offensive line after losing four starters from the 2024 season in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier.
Trending Elsewhere: Northwestern's Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson is a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal market this month after a dominant tenure with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs already expressing interest.
That includes offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff.
LSU, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others, have reached out to the coveted lineman, according to multiple reports. 247Sports reported LSU's interest first.
LSU will need depth in the trenches next season after losing star tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Tigers will lose four starters in total on the offensive line with Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with Jones while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
LSU has been heavily involved in Thompson's portal process alongside Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. He's now fresh off of visits to Knoxville where he checked in with the Volunteers along with Baton Rouge.
There is yet to be a timeline in place for Thompson when it comes to shutting things down, but it appears the Tennessee Volunteers are trending for the coveted offensive lineman.
A Michigan native, it appeared the Wolverines would be a team to beat, but LSU and Tennessee quickly became a pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment.
Now, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports has logged a prediction for Thompson to join the Volunteers for the 2025 season, which will be his final year of college ball.
For the Tigers, they will continue looking to add offensive linemen via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to add one or two bodies to the trenches.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.