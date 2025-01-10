LSU Football Transfer Target, SEC Safety Reveals Commitment Decision
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue their pursuit of help in the safety room via the NCAA Transfer Portal after hosting a pair of coveted defensive backs this week.
Kelly and Co. brought in a pair of standouts for trips to Baton Rouge as the search for help in the secondary ramps up.
It's clear the LSU program is dialed in on the recruiting scene as of late.
The Tigers hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 14 additions to this point, but remain on the prowl for more players.
The pursuit continued into this week with an SEC defensive back arriving in town on Monday.
Auburn defensive back transfer Keionte Scott arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday evening for a two-day stay in town.
The coveted transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Scott is listed as a cornerback, but is a versatile piece in the secondary where he can also play the nickel and safety slots.
Prior to his visit with LSU, Scott checked in with both USC and Houston for visits, a source confirmed, with LSU getting the most recent chance to host him.
Now, after a quick stint in the portal, Scott has made his commitment decision after pledging to Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars on Friday.
But Scott wasn't the only defensive back visitor this week with Kelly and Co. also bringing in a coveted ACC transfer.
The Wednesday Visitor: NC State's Tamarcus Cooley
North Carolina State defensive back Tamarcus Cooley entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after one season with the Wolfpack in 2024.
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Cooley spent his first season with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023 prior to heading to North Carolina State in 2024.
He immediately caught the eye of head coach Dave Doeren midway through the season as a key contributor as a redshirt-freshman.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an immediate impact caliber player that has multiple Southeastern Conference programs in his ear as it currently stands. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety.
Now, he'll look for his third school with multiple premier programs reaching out. That includes Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Cooley checked in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday and Monday to begin his Transfer Portal process, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the initial visit.
Following a trip with Kiffin and the Rebels, Cooley took a day to decompress before heading to Baton Rouge on Wednesday, which was a day earlier than he was expected in town.
Cooley was supposed to arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday for a trip with the program that currently holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America. Instead, he arrived a day early after making his way to campus on Wednesday evening.
The coveted ACC transfer was in for a two-day stay with the LSU program after arriving in town on Wednesday.
After a visit with LSU, Cooley has visits scheduled to Missouri on Friday and Kentucky on Saturday to round out his schedule. Zenitz of 247Sports reported the visit schedule.
But there could be changes to his visit schedule.
LSU will look to remain in the mix for the coveted defensive back. He's a player that is a "must-get" for the program with a lack of depth in the safety room.
Cooley is as versatile as they come in the defensive backfield. He's thrived in the nickel role and can become an immediate impact piece for the Tigers in 2025.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
