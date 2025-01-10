LSU Football Transfer Target, SEC Safety Reveals Commitment Decision

BREAKING: Auburn transfer Safety Keionte Scott has Committed to Houston, he tells @on3sports



The 6'0 190 S totaled 113 Tackles, 8 PD, 1 Sack, & 1 FF in his time with the Tigers



1 year of eligibility remaining