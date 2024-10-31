LSU Football Trending for a Pair of Five-Star Louisiana Prospects
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have hit the ground running in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program beginning to gain traction in next year's class.
The Bayou Bengals currently hold a consensus Top 5 class in America in the 2025 cycle, but focus has begun shifting towards next year.
LSU has reeled in Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), among several other elite prospects in the 2025 class, but the 2026 cycle has the chance to carry the momentum.
Louisiana is home to a number of the top prospects in America with LSU putting its foot on the gas for their services.
Who are the Tigers trending for? Have predictions been logged?
The Buzz: LSU Trending for a Pair of Top Prospects
Prediction Logged: No. 1 IOL Lamar Brown
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown has quickly cruised up the recruiting rankings as one of the top prospects in America.
Brown, who's rated as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as he navigates a hectic recruiting process.
With the news of five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart reclassifying to the 2025 cycle, Brown is the new No. 1 prospect in Louisiana with the LSU staff continuing a full-court press on the two-way star.
He's rated as the top offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 4 overall prospect in the junior class with the top programs wining and dining him.
Brown has Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, UCF and Oregon, among others, making ripples in his recruiting process, but the hometown Tigers are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
The top-ranked prospect in the Bayou State was in Death Valley earlier this month for LSU's overtime thriller against the Ole Miss Rebels.
"The environment was so loud it actually gave me a headache," Brown told On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
Following the win, buzz began generating that Brown was trending LSU's way with On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of the Tigers.
The predictions are rolling in for the Tigers in the 2026 class.
With a Top 3 overall Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle, focus is beginning to shift towards next year with the program swinging for the fences early.
Brown now has a prediction in, but who else are the Tigers trending for?
Prediction Logged: No. 1 Safety Blaine Bradford
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates his junior season.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous recruiting process.
Now, after the Tigers received a commitment from the elder Bradford [Jacob], LSU is making noise in his recruitment.
The Bradford Bros. have become two of the top rated defensive backs in the Bayou State. Jacob, a four-star defensive back in the 2025 cycle, verbally committed to LSU in October.
For Blaine, the five-star prospect has the top programs in America rolling out the red carpet for his services.
Once the elder Bradford went public with a verbal pledge to LSU, the predictions for Blaine to join him came in fast.
On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong immediately went to the Recruiting Prediction Machine to place a pick for Blaine Bradford to join LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the hometown Tigers for the Top 15 matchup against Ole Miss.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
The LSU coaching staff has pieced together a Top 3 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle, but with a Top 10 overall prospect right down the road in Bradford, the Tigers are swinging for the fences in the 2026 class as well.
Now, Kelly and Co. are trending for the No. 1 safety in America with another prediction rolling in for LSU to win out for his services.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.