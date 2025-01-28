LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From No. 1 Tight End in America
Ruston (La.) tight end Ahmad Hudson continues his rise as a coveted prospect in the Bayou State after a dominant sophomore campaign for his prep squad.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Class, has reeled in offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others, with Brian Kelly's program turning up the heat.
Hudson is a dual-sport star for Ruston. He shines on both the gridiron and hardwood on the prep scene while also receiving an offer from Matt McMahon's LSU Tigers last fall.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
Now, his recruitment is beginning to take off with the LSU Tigers separating themselves from the pack, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
On Tuesday morning, the recruiting guru logged an expert prediction in favor of LSU winning out for Hudson's services.
A source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that Hudson will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for the Tigers' Junior Day recruiting event.
The visit will give the coveted 2027 star another opportunity to soak in the scenes of Death Valley alongside several prospects in the Bayou State. Hudson has already visited campus on multiple occasaions.
LSU is lining up an impressive visitors list with Hudson certainly a name to watch heading into the weekend.
Kelly and Co. will have priority targets from both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles in Baton Rouge, but significant attention will certainly be placed on Hudson once again.
Another 2027 priority prospect that will be in town this weekend is Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian quarterback Peyton Houston.
Peyton Houston: Coveted Louisiana Quarterback
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Class as a sought-after prospect by Southeastern Conference programs.
Houston, who has reeled in offers from Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and more, has become a household name in the rising junior class.
The Louisiana native is a player that LSU has firmly on the program's radar after extending an offer last fall with coach Joe Sloan making the call.
The 2027 Recruiting Cycle is loaded with talent in The Boot at the quarterback position with Houston and Elijah Haven being a pair of names to keep tabs on.
For Houston, he dominated the prep scene for his Evangel Christian squad.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
The Bayou State star set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pounder now has a pair of visits set for this weekend, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Houston will take a trip to LSU for the program's Junior Day event along with a visit to see Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
It's been an eventful offseason for Houston after bringing in more offers and lining up visits to premier Southeastern Conference schools.
Now, LSU will get a crack at the statsheet stuffing star with a visit set for Friday, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU will have several priority prospects in Baton Rouge for the Junior Day event with both commitments and targets making their way to campus.
There will be both 2026 and 2027 prospects in The Boot as LSU looks to build on an already talented 2026 class.
