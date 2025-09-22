LSU Football, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes Early Contenders for Elite EDGE
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall is in the midst of a critical junior campaign in the Sunshine State as he continues his emergence as a elite prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Forstall, the No. 3 rated prospect in America, made the move from New Orleans (La.) to Bradenton (Fla.) over the summer for an opportunity to suit up for IMG Academy.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is physically imposing in the trenches, and playing against the top players in Louisiana while in the Catholic League, Forstall has shined.
Now, it's about taking the next step in his development after moving to Florida for a chance to play a national schedule with IMG Academy.
In the midst of his junior campaign, Forstall is seeing his recruitment process take off with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes are "recruiting him the hardest" as his recruitment blossoms.
“USC is one of them,” Forstall said of schools recruiting him over the summer. “But I haven’t really solidified anything else yet.”
Forstall took a trip to the West Coast during the offseason to check in with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
But the LSU Tigers remain a team to watch for Forstall as the Louisiana native navigates his recruiting process.
The five-star prospect has developed a relationship with the LSU staff and continues keeping tabs on the program in Baton Rouge.
LSU and USC have remained teams to keep tabs on across his first two seasons on the prep scene, but after making the move to the Sunshine State, the Miami Hurricanes have entered the mix in a strong way.
Now, as Forstall works through his junior campaign, the trio of schools are emerging as early contenders for the No. 2 rated edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen.
"Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
