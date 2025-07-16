LSU Football, USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines Among Top Recruiting Classes
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason after stacking multiple five-star prospects in the current class.
The Bayou Bengals recently added a commitment from five-star athlete, Lamar Brown, after the Louisiana native revealed a pledge to the hometown program.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said following his decision.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Following the commitment from Brown, the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Team Ranking cruised into the Top-10.
LSU holds four commitments from prospects of five-star status with Brown joining the No. 1 wide receiver, Tristen Keys alongside Richard Anderson [No. 1 DL] and Trenton Henderson [No. 1 EDGE in Florida].
But LSU isn't the only program scorching hot on the recruiting scene with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans cruising alongside the Michigan Wolverines.
According to Rivals' Team Recruiting Rankings, the Top-10 is:
No. 1: USC Trojans
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 5: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 6: Texas Longhorns
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: LSU Tigers
No. 9: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 10: Michigan Wolverines
LSU has room to continue adding more pieces in the current class with multiple priority targets trending the program's way.
Which prospects committed to the Bayou Bengals are of the highest status?
The Two Names to Know: Tristen Keys and Lamar Brown
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
It's a monumental addition to the class with the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder remaining one of the most sought-after recruits in America.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit as the summer months roll on.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown will remain in the Bayou State for his college career after verbally committing to the LSU Tigers on Thursday.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder comes in as the top-ranked overall recruit in Louisiana with Brian Kelly and Co. once again coming out on top to secure the state's top prospect.
