LSU Football, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins Finalists for Prized Louisiana Wideout
Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy wide receiver Javon Vital was back in Baton Rouge this past weekend on an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for the program's matchup against South Carolina.
Vital, the No. 10 overall prospect in Louisiana, has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings after a standout sophomore campaign in the Bayou State.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder accumulated over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns as a sophomore with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground.
Now, his recruitment has exploded with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
Vital has added offers from the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Sacramento State Hornets, among others, as of late.
As he navigates his junior campaign in the Bayou State, Vital is ready to shut things down and go public with a commitment decision.
The Top-10 prospect in Louisiana will choose between the LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and Sacramento State Hornets on October 16, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain serious contenders in this one with a commitment decision less than 48 hours away from going public.
The program in Baton Rouge is already off to a hot start in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a pledge from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.
The No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana revealed a commitment to the hometown LSU Tigers on Sept. 15 where he continues representing the program well since his pledge.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback stuffs the stat sheet night in and night out where he has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, the program has placed a focus on stacking talent around him with Vital emerging as a priority target for the LSU program.
Vital will reveal a commitment decision between LSU, USC, UCLA, Houston and Sacramento State on Thursday, October 16.
