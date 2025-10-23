LSU Football, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks Among Finalists for Nation's No. 1 Prospect
Arlington (Tex.) Trinity five-star cornerback John Meredith has narrowed his focus to 11 contenders as the No. 1 prospect in America evaluates his final schools.
Meredith, the top-ranked prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cruised to the No. 1 player in the nation with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, on the double-digit offer sheet.
Now, Meredith has trimmed his impressive list to 11 schools after releasing his finalists on Thursday.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made the cut alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, SMU Mustangs, Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Texas A&M Aggies are catching Meredith's eye, he told Rivals over the summer.
“Texas A&M is doing the best job with me right now, and they are sitting at the top of my list,” Meredith told Rivals. “Every time I go there, it feels like home. Coach JP (Jordan Peterson) and coach Mason (Smith) make it feel like I already go there.
"They are hitting me up every day and they know me really well. I am treated like family every time I am on campus.”
The five-star recruit has the LSU Tigers in the mix with secondary coach Corey Raymond and Co. pushing the right buttons for the elite Lone Star State prospect.
The Rivals Evaluation: “Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season.
"Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”
