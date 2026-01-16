LSU Football Wide Receiver Reveals Transfer Destination to Powerhouse Program

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker has committed to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes after spending three seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in the Bayou State despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but took a step in the right direction across his 2024 campaign as a redshirt-freshman - prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

But once wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton made the move from LSU to Ohio State, it quickly had Parker enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.

In what emerged as an Auburn Tigers versus Ohio State Buckeyes battle, the Big Ten squad got Parker over the finish line after revealing a commitment.

The LSU Tigers have reconstructed the wide receiver room in Baton Rouge this offseason with only one returning pass-catcher from the 2025 roster - signing nine newcomers to this point.

Wide Receiver Transfer Additions (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

