LSU Tigers Add Commitment From Top 100 Prospect Jalen Reece
Matt McMahon and the LSU coaching staff have landed a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge guard Jalen Reece, he announced via social media on Wednesday evening.
The four-star point guard revealed a verbal commitment to LSU over Providence and Cincinnati with the Tigers ramping up their push for his services down the stretch.
Now, McMahon and Co. add their third Top 100 prospect to the 2025 haul with Reece (No. 70) joining Mazi Mosley (No. 61) and Matt Gilhool (No. 74).
Reece, a 6-foot, 170-pound guard, saw his ranking skyrocket after an impressive showing on the Nike EYBL Circuit this summer alongside the top players in America.
Fresh off of a busy summer of travel ball, Reece began to lock in on his recruitment with LSU, Providence and Cincinnati rounding out the final three following official visits.
“It was a cool visit. Just knowing that players like Antonio Blakeney and Ben Simmons went there, those are people I look up to," Reece told On3 Sports following the visit." Knowing that its my turn to go and put the jersey on and just having the ability to go over there and play. (Antonio Blakeney) means a lot to me personally. That’s like my big brother. I remember last year he told me to always be the last one out of the gym. He’s given me a lot of tricks and tips and I work out with him in the summer. I love our relationship."
Now, LSU has locked in his commitment with assistant coaches David Patrick and Tim Kaine running point in his recruitment.
The pair of assistants turned up the heat with the program ultimately laying out a game plan that Reece's camp believes will set him up properly for the future.
It's been proven that McMahon has the ability to develop point guards, with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant being the biggest name, and Reece now becomes next in line to be taken under his wing.
LSU now holds commitments from a trio of Top 100 prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with Reece joining four-star power forward Matt Gilhool and four-star shooting guard Mazi Mosley.
Matt Gilhool: Top 100 Prospect, No. 1 Player in Pennsylvania
The 6-foot-10, 205-pounder ranks as the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania with premier programs across America extending scholarships to the versatile forward.
Gilhool selected the Bayou Bengals over a slew of programs with his finalists consisting of Alabama, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.
He took official visits to Georgia Tech and LSU before revealing he would shutdown his recruitment and go public with a commitment decision on Tuesday.
The coveted forward had planned to take visits elsewhere, but following a trip to Baton Rouge last weekend, Gilhool elected to shutdown his recruitment process and commit to the Tigers.
Now, the premier prospect has joined McMahon and Co.'s 2025 Recruiting Class as the first piece to a cycle that expects several dominos to fall sooner rather than later.
“Coach (Matt) McMahon is my guy, he’s really big on me. He wants versatile fours, able to space the floor and let his guards work," Gilhool told On3 Sports. "He likes his forwards to be able to get involved in ball screens and actions like that.”
LSU assistant coach Jalen Courtney-Williams ran point here in Gilhool's recruitment and led the way for a commitment to fall the Tigers' way. After a rigorous recruiting process that saw several top programs in the country in his ear, the relationship ultimately paid off for LSU to win out here.
There are key pieces to the process that worked in LSU's favor. McMahon thrives on utilizing versatile bigs to his advantage and it became a quick selling point for the Tigers during the recruitment process.
Gilhool, a long 6-foot-10 forward who can space the floor, fits into McMahon's scheme like a glove. It has the chance to be a match made in heaven with Gilhool buying into what the coaching staff was selling.
Mazi Mosley: Top 100 Prospect
The California native ranks as a consensus Top 100 prospect in the 2025 cycle and provides the Tigers with another building block for the future of the backcourt.
Mosley officially visited LSU in the middle of September where he took in the scenes of Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay, went to the LSU vs. UCLA football game and ultimately took the time to create a game plan with McMahon and Co.
Now, LSU adds the coveted guard who selects the Tigers over a myriad of Power Four programs including USC, Iowa and Michigan, among others.
Mosley is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard with impressive shot-making ability that will help space the floor for the Tigers, but is also a key piece in getting to the basket off the dribble.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.