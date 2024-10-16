LSU Tigers Add Commitment From Top 100 Prospect Jalen Reece

BREAKING: #LSU lands a commitment from 4-star PG Jalen Reece.



The Top 100 prospect in America shuts down his recruitment and pledges to Matt McMahon and Co.



Reece is the third Top 100 prospect to pledge to LSU:



- Mazi Mosley: No. 61

- Jalen Reece: No. 70

- Matt Gilhool: No. 74 pic.twitter.com/ckzkLA6iOR