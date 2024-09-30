LSU Tigers Offer No. 3 Quarterback in America, Younger Brother of Garrett Nussmeier
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have extended an offer to the No. 3 quarterback in America: Colton Nussmeier.
Nussmeier, a rising star in the 2027 cycle, continues becoming a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan making the call on Saturday morning.
The younger brother of current LSU starting signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier is currently rated as a four-star prospect in the sophomore class with offers from SMU, North Carolina and Oklahoma State, among several other top programs.
A 6-foot-3, 185-pound left-handed prospect, Nussmeier jumps off of the page in just his second year of high school.
The Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus High stud is in the midst of a big-time sophomore campaign with the top colleges flocking to check in on the youngster.
Now, Kelly and Co. have pulled the trigger with the younger Nussmeier receiving the call.
"It was cool, especially for it to happen on a game day. It's pretty special for him to get an offer from the place where I'm at," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said on Saturday. "When he tweeted out the offer and he used a picture of me as the offer, it’s pretty cool... I’m proud of him and the season he’s had so far."
[Colton] Nussmeier is carving out a path of his own as he quickly rises as one of the top quarterbacks in the Lone Star State, but it's clear, the Tigers will be a force to be reckoned with in his recruiting process.
The family ties speak for themselves and Garrett will certainly allow his younger sibling to go about the process himself, but give a jab here and there about the development in Baton Rouge.
For now, it's [Garrett] Nussmeier carving out a legacy in Louisiana as the current signal-caller for the Bayou Bengals after leading LSU to a 4-1 record heading into the open date.
He's tossed for 1,656 yards through five games with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Nussmeier currently leads the SEC in completions and touchdown passes as he continues his meteoric rise for the Bayou Bengals.
