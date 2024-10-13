LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Has a Message for Young Recruits Considering LSU
LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has taken America by storm after earning the role as the Bayou Bengals WR1 in 2024.
The third-year Tiger waited behind greats Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, but now his time has arrived as the go-to guy in Baton Rouge.
Lacy, a Louisiana native who began his career at the University of Louisiana, made the move to LSU after two years with the Ragin' Cajuns.
Now, after patiently waiting his turn, the Bayou State star is carving his own path as the next receiver out of LSU.
He's up to 30 receptions for 463 yards and six touchdowns on the year, but no catch has been greater than the one Lacy hauled in on Saturday night against No. 9 Ole Miss.
After No. 13 LSU drove down the field to push the game to overtime, it was Lacy who hauled in the game-winning reception on the first play of the extra period.
From there, mayhem ensued with fans and students storming the field after the Tigers knocked off Ole Miss in thrilling fashion.
But Lacy was candid about his winning catch. He said he expected that to be the result.
Instead of diving deeper into the game-winning play, Lacy took the chance to put out a message to LSU prospects.
There's no platform bigger than LSU and Lacy made sure to make a statement:
"This feeling is surreal. It's something I'll never forget in my life. That was amazing. That's what you come to LSU for," Lacy said on Saturday night. "For all those younger recruits, this is what you come to LSU for, big games like this. You're going to get an opportunity to play at the highest level and play against some great teams. Come on man, it's nothing better than this."
It was a game in Tiger Stadium that will be remembered for years to come, and with numerous coveted LSU prospects in attendance, it became a night that will certainly have a ripple effect on the recruiting trail.
From Odell Beckham Jr. to Shaquille O'Neal in attendance, the stars were out in Baton Rouge with No. 13 LSU knocking off No. 9 Ole Miss 29-26 in an oveertime thriller.
