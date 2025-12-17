LSU Transfer Portal: Lane Kiffin Must Target This Colorado Wide Receiver Transfer

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge gearing up for a critical two-week stretch.

Once Kiffin was introduced as the head coach in the Bayou State, the new shot-caller of the program cited the alignment in LSU from a revenue-sharing and NIL perspective that was the cherry on top.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, Kiffin and Co. are gearing up for a significant stretch with the Transfer Portal set to open on Jan. 2.

Did a potential LSU Tigers target just reveal intentions of testing the market?

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller has announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Boukder, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Deion Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

BREAKING: Colorado starting WR Omarion Miller plans to enter the @TransferPortal, @On3Sports has learned



The 6’2 210 WR totaled 45 Rec for 808 yards & 8 TDs this season



1 year of eligibility left⁰⁰He’s repped by @jacob_branch2 of @offscriptagency https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/1dtw3Y3yME — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2025

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Now, he's set to test the Transfer Portal market with one season of eligibility remaining, but there are pieces here that work in LSU's favor.

Miller is a Louisiana native that was once committed to the LSU Tigers in high school where he has familiarity with the program.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

LSU is down to five returning wide receivers as it currently stands with two young pass-catchers electing to enter the portal along with a handful of wideouts heading to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Could Miller emerge as a top priority for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers? It's to be seen, but there is clearly familiarity between the two parties as the ex-Colorado wideout prepares for a change of scenery in his final year of eligibility.

