Massive Update Emerges on No. 1 Defensive Lineman in America, LSU Football Commit

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson reaffirmed his pledge to the LSU Tigers on Wednesday afternoon, but has yet to be formally introduced as a member of the 2026 Signing Class by the program.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch- notably Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well.

"Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

The No. 1 defensive lineman in America reaffirmed his commitment to LSU while signing the dotted line in front of those in attendance. Why hasn't he been confirmed as a signee in the 2026 Recruiting Class yet?

104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona caught up with Anderson's high school coach, Brice Brown, on the reasoning.

"Karr head coach Brice Brown told me this morning 5-Star DT Richard Anderson should be officially signed with LSU today," Moscona wrote via X. "There was a hold up Wednesday due to a clerical error. Anderson is testing today and the paperwork should be official after that."

Karr head coach Brice Brown told me this morning 5-Star DT Richard Anderson should be officially signed with LSU today.



There was a hold up Wednesday due to a clerical error. Anderson is testing today and the paperwork should be official after that.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 4, 2025

All signs point towards Anderson's paperwork being formally received by LSU compliance on Wednesday with Lane Kiffin and Co. jumping one significant hurdle this week.

The next piece to monitor will be Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star Lamar Brown as he remains unsigned - though it appears to be trending in the right direction in his process.

Brown, the No. 1 prospect in America, has been committed to the LSU Tigers since July and remains unsigned as he awaits clarity on the staff in Baton Rouge.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: