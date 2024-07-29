Meet the Five-Stars: LSU Football Holds Several Elite Commitments in 2025 Cycle
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff flaunt an embarrassment of riches in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with multiple five-star commitments making up the current class.
Headlined by Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, the Bayou Bengals are surging on the recruiting trail and are in pole position to end the 2025 cycle with the top-ranked class.
With numerous five-star commitments and several blue-chippers joining them, Kelly and Co. are reeling in impressive haul.
Meet the Five-Star Commitments:
Bryce Underwood: No. 1 Quarterback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 215 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "Bryce Underwood made an immediate impact on the varsity level as a freshman at Belleville (Michigan) High School. Underwood threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also added six rushing scores in his freshman season to lead Belleville to a state championship. Underwood was named the Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year after the stellar first season. He then led Belleville to a perfect 14-0 record and another state title in 2022. Underwood threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. To make things even more impressive, Underwood could technically be a 2026 prospect, but he’s completing school early as part of the 2025 class."
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Height: 5'10
Weight: 182 pounds
The Rundown, per On3 Sports: "St Martin's Episcopal School coach Marcus Dizer isn't shy about heaping on the praise for Harlem Berry. 'In all my years, I have never coached or seen a better player than Harlem,' Dizer said. Through his first two seasons of varsity football, Berry had 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns. He also won the Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100 (10.57) and 200-meters (21.43) during his sophomore year. As a sophomore, Berry rushed 193 times for 2,237 yards (11.6 yards per carry) and 37 touchdowns. During his junior season, he was named the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club player of the month in September after rushing for 805 yards and 16 scores – in just four games. 'He's brilliant,' Dizer said. 'We do not win games without him.'"
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 180 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Lanky two-way playmaker that allows the mind to get pretty creative when it comes identifying potential roles, but warrants a look as a field corner given one-of-a-kind frame and quick-twitched lower half. Measured right around 6-foot-4, 180 pounds the summer before senior season, making him one of the tallest defensive backs to come out of the high school ranks in recent cycles. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-8 wingspan. Has dominated rural Florida-based competition the past few years, making an impact as both a wide receiver and a deep safety. Has what it takes to emerge as a true game-breaker on offense with his size and foot speed, but ability to generate turnovers with his advanced ball skills while also mirroring in reverse makes him an intriguing option in both man and off-coverage."
Derek Meadows: Five-Star, Top 10 Wide Receiver in America
Height: 6'6
Weight: 205 pounds
The Rundown: Per 247Sports, "Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we’ve seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there’s no question he has the potential to play on Sunday’s for a very long time."
More Coveted 2025 Pledges:
Carius Curne: No. 2 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Height: 6'4
Weight: 320 pounds
The Rundown: Curne is a late bloomer on the gridiron after starting his playing career just three years ago in the ninth grade. Fast forward to the end of his junior campaign and he's blossomed into the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country with the chance to play defensive line if need be. Curne, the No. 1 player in Arkansas, is a game changer that will elevate the LSU offensive line for years to come.
Charles Ross: No. 10 Linebacker in America
Height: 6'0
Weight: 200 pounds
The Rundown: Ross is a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 cycle with an opportunity to continue elevating his status for the long haul. He's launched from a player outside of the Top 300 to a Top 100 recruit due to his sheer speed and athleticism at the second level. The speedster is a dominant athlete on the track and it carries over to his game on the field.
Tyler Miller: Top 10 Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6'5
Weight: 315 pounds
The Rundown: Laurel High coach Ryan Earnest isn't afraid to brag about Tyler Miller. “His size, his strength and he’s just freakishly athletic," Earnest told the Hattiesburg American about Miller, who led Laurel to the Mississippi 5A title game in 2023. "He presents some problems for people on the other side of the ball. And we're never afraid to say that we're just going to run behind him and let him pave the way. That's how talented he is."
