Michigan Football Commit Phillip Wright to Visit LSU Tigers on Friday
Destrehan (La.) three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright will visit Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Friday for the program's annual "Bayou Splash" recruiting event.
Wright, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster, recently revealed a commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, but it hasn't stopped the Tigers from ramping up their push for the coveted wideout.
He's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail after an impressive junior campaign with premier programs across the country extending scholarships.
With a verbal pledge to the Wolverines now public, it won't stop LSU from continuing to pursue the in-state star.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that they'll press to get Wright in town for a game day experience as they look to add another wide receiver to the 2025 recruiting class.
LSU currently holds commitments from a pair of wideouts in the current cycle: Derek Meadows (five-star) and TaRon Francis (No. 1 receiver in Louisiana).
Now, they're in search of one or two more wideouts to fill out the 2025 receiver haul.
The full breakdown of Wright's game via 247Sports:
"Big-play receiver who can stretch the field vertically or hit the long ball as a short game catch-and-run threat. Capable of aligning at multiple receiver spots and represents the type of speed-oriented weapon who can allow a coaching staff ample creativity. Verified between 5-10 and 5-11 at 175 pounds in Jan. 2024 at the All-American National Combine. Posted encouraging testing data with a 4.52 40 and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. Perhaps a bit more to the frame than suspected on tape. Certifiable burner with elite track numbers in multiple sprint categories, including a 10.46 100 and 21.41 200. Uses that speed to get on top of DBs quickly and take the top off a secondary. Dynamic run-after-catch threat in the screen and quick games. Capable of stacking cuts in the open field. Shows some promising route snap that should help enhance ability to consistently create late separation when needed. Adding a bit of mass and strength should also help that cause. Possibly could squeeze just a tad more out of the top end of that track speed when in pads. Could supply an early special teams option as a return threat and a dangerous receiving weapon who could move around the formation. Projects as a high-major prospect with the multi-sport evidence and verified athleticism that could lead beyond the college game."
The prized in-state prospect will make the drive down to Baton Rouge where he will be alongside several top recruits in not only Louisiana, but all of America.
A few names to keep tabs on include Jonah Williams (No. 1 safety), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB).
Another key in-state target that will be making the drive to Baton Rouge is Aidan Anding, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the Bayou State, as reported by On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
More on Anding and the importance of his trip to LSU:
Aidan Anding: No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will host one of Louisiana's top prospects this weekend with coveted cornerback Aidan Anding making his way to campus on Friday.
Anding, the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the Bayou State, has been a prospect on LSU's radar over the last few months with recruiting guru Frank Wilson extending an offer in June.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was expected to reveal a college decision at the end of June, but after receiving an offer from LSU, he elected to push back his commitment date.
Anding, one of the top athletes in the Louisiana, has received All-State honors in football, basketball and track. A true phenom, LSU is ramping up the push with significant buzz to another SEC program.
The Texas Longhorns had all the momentum this summer with Steve Sarkisian and Co. fully in front to land Anding's services, but now the hometown program has ramped up its push.
LSU Tigers On SI will likely log a prediction for the Tigers to win out here for Anding's services once the dust settles with the Tigers getting him on campus on Friday.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting expert Billy Embody place a prediction in favor of LSU as they look to lockdown the Louisiana star.
The LSU staff will host its annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on Friday with the Tigers hosting several of the top prospects in America.
